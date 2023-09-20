Quetta and Abbottabad secure first wins in Hanif Trophy

LAHORE: Abbottabad and Quetta secured their first victories in the Hanif Mohammad Trophy on Tuesday. Abbottabad had a comfortable task on the final day, with a score of 246-6, trailing by only 34 runs. Despite the loss of a wicket, Abbottabad chased down the target. Ahmed Khan, who remained unbeaten with 64 runs, played a crucial role in the victory.

Abbottabad won the match by three wickets.

AJK v Quetta

Quetta began the day with a score of 134-1. A century from Hazrat Wali and a vital 84 from Abdul Wahid Bangalzai guided Quetta to a total of 248, following which they declared their innings.

Rohaan Qadri from AJK claimed three wickets, offering resistance to the formidable Quetta batting lineup.

The Quetta bowlers, led by Gohar Faiz with four wickets, dominated the AJK batting order. Mohammad Idrees and Najeeb Ullah Jnr also chipped in with two wickets each.

AJK were dismissed for just 87 runs, resulting in a massive 173-run victory for Quetta.

Hyderabad v DM Jamali

The clash between Hyderabad and DM Jamali saw a confident Hyderabad side sealing their second consecutive win. DM Jamali began the day at 153-4, with Abid Ali Mengal and Mohammad Shahid being the key batters.

Their contributions of 68 and 73, respectively, propelled the team's total to 267. Jawad Ali's impressive spell, which resulted in four wickets, added pressure to the Jamali lineup.

Hyderabad were required to chase down 134 runs, a task they accomplished with ease.

Daniyal Hussain Rajput and Mohammad Suleman both scored half-centuries, ensuring a comfortable eight-wicket victory for Hyderabad.

Islamabad v Larkana

Larkana commenced the day at 139-5, with Faraz Aziz at the crease. Aziz's remarkable 107 helped Larkana post a total of 277 before they were bowled out. Mohammad Shayan Shaikh played a pivotal role for Islamabad, claiming four wickets.

Needing just 23 runs, Islamabad's openers quickly achieved victory. They reached the target in just 2.1 overs, securing a commanding ten-wicket win.