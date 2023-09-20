9kg hashish seized in Batkhela, smuggler held

MINGORA: Compensation cheques were given to the victim families of cops martyred and injured in the recent bomb explosion in the police station of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Kabal in Swat district.
Additional Inspector General of Police (Welfare) Hameedullah Khan and District Police Officer Shafiullah Khan Gandapur met the families of martyred cops at the DPO Office and handed over a cheque for Rs2 million to each one on behalf of Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan.
