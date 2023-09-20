PHC fines KP CM, others

PESHAWAR: A three-member bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday expressed resentment at the provincial government for not submitting a reply to the court. During a hearing in a case against the removal and appointment of new law officers, the bench comprising Justice Attiq Shah, Justice Waqar, and Justice Shakeel imposed a Rs 100,000 fine each on the KP chief minister, chief secretary, law secretary and advocate general. The court adjourned the hearing while seeking a government reply on the next date.