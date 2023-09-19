‘Beyond Labels’ fashion show celebrating children with disabilities

Islamabad:In a remarkable display of unity and empowerment, Serena Hotels, in collaboration with True Sight, hosted the groundbreaking 'Bey­ond Labels' fashion show on Monday, at Islamabad Serena. This event celebrated the abilities and beauty of children with disabilities, challenging conventional notions of fashion and emphasising the importance of inclusivity.

True Sight: empowering children with disabilities, founded by the visionary Atif Kayani, is dedicated to ensuring access and opportunities for children with disabilities. In a world that increasingly recognises the significance of diversity and inclusion, 'Beyond Labels' stands as a testament to the belief that beauty knows no bounds. The fashion show brought together children with various abilities, providing them with a platform to showcase their unique talents and personalities, dismantling any perceived limitations.

Dignitaries and ambassadors join the cause. The event was graced by the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including Ambassador of Denmark, Jakob Linulf, and Ambassador of Portugal, alongside government officials, sports personalities, corporate leaders, and diplomats. Attendees were moved by heart-warming stories of resilience and determination from children who have triumphed over challenges, serving as a profound source of inspiration and empowerment for all in attendance.

Serena Hotels reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to fostering inclusivity and representation. The hotel group recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with ConnectHear to provide quality communication services to guests with hearing impairments. Serena Hotels aims to continue offering platforms for individuals from all backgrounds to showcase their talents and unlock their full potential.

The 'Beyond Labels' fashion show transcended the event itself by engaging the local community. It served as a powerful catalyst for raising awareness about the importance of inclusivity and promoting acceptance and support for children with disabilities. This initiative deeply resonated with all who attended, reinforcing the idea that diversity is a source of strength and beauty.

'Beyond Labels' was more than just a fashion show; it was a celebration of the resilience, beauty, and limitless potential that exists within every child, regardless of their abilities. Serena Hotels and True Sight have set a remarkable example, demonstrating that when a community comes together, barriers can be broken down, beauty can be redefined, and a world can be created where every child can shine.