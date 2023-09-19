PFA discards 3,500 litre tainted milk

LAHORE:A dairy safety team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has raided Ghulam Abbas Haveli in Chunian and recovered thousands of litres chemically contaminated milk and discarded it.

PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar said that the PFA team discarded 3,500 litres of fabricated milk, 48kg of substandard ghee and 37kg powdered milk, as well as confiscated two milk vehicles, two mixing machines and drums during the raid.

He said that acting on the tipoff, the dairy safety team had conducted a raid and caught the milk adulterators red-handed producing fabricated milk. He said that hazardous chemically contaminated milk was prepared with vegetable ghee, harmful chemicals, powder and polluted water, while it was being filled into milk tankers for supply to local milk shops and home consumers.

Police have registered a case against the unit owner on account of adulteration on the complaint of PFA, he said adding that the use of substandard and unwholesome milk poses a threat to users’ health and causes severe problems like stomach, intestine, food poisoning and gastrointestinal complications.

He further said that the provincial food regulatory body is bringing a policy of international standards very soon to ensure the supply of pure milk across the province. PFA DG said people's support is very necessary to root out the menace of milk adulteration in Punjab. He appealed to the public to keep an eye on adulteration in their surroundings and to inform PFA on the 1223 helpline number or PFA Facebook page in case of witnessing any suspicious activities related to the food.