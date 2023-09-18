SSGC intensifies crackdown on gas thieves

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has intensified its operations against gas theft, one of the main causes behind company’s line losses, through raids on domestic, commercial and industrial customers on a regular basis.
In a statement, the gas utility said that since the inception of its Security Services and Counter Gas Theft Operations (SS &CGTO) Department in 2017, it had conducted 2,073 operations against gas theft by industrial, commercial, domestic to commercial and bulk domestic registered customers and carried out 4,173 direct theft operations against unregistered industrial and commercial consumers.
Raids against various categories of customers are followed by aggressive prosecution and those found guilty are convicted as per the 2016 law pertaining to gas theft.
During this period, 731 FIRs were lodged against gas thieves, against which around 230 individuals were convicted. In addition, 380 criminal trials were in progress in specially created gas utility courts in Sindh and Balochistan. The SSGC said it had also intensified efforts to rein in industrial units running on illegal and dangerous suction boosters.
Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is holding the ‘Pakistan Theatre Festival...
Sindh’s caretaker government will do its best to implement e-governance in the province to the maximum extent...
The Ferozabad police on Sunday claimed to have arrested two criminals involved in over 30 incidents of street crimes....
LONDON: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan hosted the first ever recognition ceremony for Silver...
The Sindh High Court has recently set aside the life imprisonment sentence awarded to three men for murdering a lady...
HYDERABAD: The Sindhi language is apparently neither under any threat nor will it face any resistance, Sindhi Language...