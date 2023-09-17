Strict action against smoke-emitting vehicles ordered

LAHORE : Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed the traffic police and RTA to prepare a joint action plan against smoke-emitting vehicles.

Commissioner Lahore said that the industry without emission control system and kilns without zigzag should be closed. The Commissioner said this while chairing a meeting held regarding anti-smog and anti-dengue here on Saturday. The meeting was attended by DC Lahore Rafia Haider, Additional Commissioner Coordination Abdul Salam Arif, ADG LDA Imran Ali, CO MCL Syed Ali Abbas Bukhari, Chief Engineer TEPA Iqar Hussain, Director Admin MCL Kaleem Yusuf and other officers from LDA, PHA, Traffic Police, Environment, LWMC, Police, Health, Civil Defence, Secretary RTA, Excise Department, Administrator Lorry Ada, Rescue 1122, Lepark and other departments. Commissioner was told in the briefing that the anti-smog crackdown was going on as a result of which 21 cases were registered against the furnaces and 72 were sealed and PHA has planted 3.5 million trees in the ongoing plantation drive.

Commissioner Lahore said that the number of positive dengue patients in Lahore was 1,078. He said that MCL and LDA will give notice for rooftop gardening while PHA will provide technical support. He said that the vehicles without fitness certificates should not enter Lahore.

He said to take strict action on de-selling without permission. There was a zero tolerance on this, he said and maintained that under the anti-smog policy, expansion orders have been issued in 135 squares of the city. Pyrolysis plants were completely banned, the Commissioner announced and said the Kilns operating without zigzag technology will be closed. Commissioner Lahore said that section 144 was in force to ban burning of crop residue in all districts including Lahore and legal action will be taken on burning garbage. He said action will also be taken against government officials for burning green waste. He said that according to the action plan, all graveyards of provincial capital will be cleared under anti-dengue drive.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner chaired another meeting regarding weekly performance of MCL and LDA. In the meeting, all the wings of LDA and MCL gave a briefing about their performance. Commissioner Lahore gave the task to the Deputy COs of MCL to compile all the reports of their respective towns.

Commissioner Lahore said that LDA was approving the residential maps in three days and MCL should also follow the plan. Commissioner Lahore was told in the briefing that LDA has given notices to 65 buildings, 62 restaurants for parking without parking and took action. There should be a wall around the buildings under construction, the Commissioner directed and instructed MCL that the crackdown against encroachments outside schools and hospitals should continue till clearance.