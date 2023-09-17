Pak women team off to Saudi Arabia

LAHORE: Pakistan women football team on Saturday left for Saudi Arabia to feature in the six-nation international event which will begin in King Fahd Stadium in Taif from Monday (tomorrow).

Dubai-based Maria Khan will lead the side as usual.

Pakistan have been bracketed in Group A with hosts Saudi Arabia and Malaysia. Lebanon, Laos and Bhutan form Group B. Pakistan will begin their journey on September 21 when they face Malaysia, followed by their clash against Saudi Arabia on September 24.

The top two teams from each group will make it to the semi-finals which will be conducted on September 27. The fifth place game between the third-placed finishers will be held on September 28. The third place show and the final will be held on September 30.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Rumaysa Khan, Nisha Ashraf, Mafia Parveen; Defenders: Malika Ehtisham, Mishal Bhatti, Sophiya Qureshi, Nizalia Siddiqui, Sara Khan, Noureen Baig; Midfielders: Maria Khan (captain), Aliha Aladin, Kaianat Bokhari, Rameen Fareed, Marvi Baig, Aliza Sabir; Forwards: Sanober Abdul Sattar, Zahmeena Malik, Zulfia Nazir, Aliya Sadiq, Anmol Hira, Suha Hurani, Isra Khan; Team officials: Adeel Rizki (head coach), Ahsanullah (goalkeeping coach), Haider Ali (media), Aqsa (physiotherapist), Eiman Ahmed (team manager).