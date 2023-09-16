Greta Thunberg to face new trial in Sweden over protest

STOCKHOLM: Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg will face another trial at the end of September, Malmo´s public prosecutor said on Friday, charged with “resisting arrest” at a July protest.
Police forcibly removed the 20-year-old campaigner from a climate rally in the Swedish port city on July 24. “The protest was unauthorised and led to traffic being blocked. The young woman refused to obey police order to leave the site,” said prosector Isabel Ekberg.
“This is therefore a case of refusal to comply.” Hours before the July rally, Thunberg received a court fine after a short trial and conviction for disobeying police at a previous protest at the same port on 19 June.
The rally, organised by environmental activist group Reclaim the Future, tried to block the entrance and exit to the busy port to protest against the use of fossil fuels. The date for Thunberg´s new trial has been set for September 27.
