Sniffer dog helps foil meth smuggling bid at Karachi airport

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs at the Karachi airport on Friday, thanks to a sniffer dog.
According to the ANF spokesperson, a significant quantity of ice (methamphetamine) was discovered in cargo parcels at Jinnah International Airport. He added that the parcels, containing 6.25 kilograms of ice in the form of medicines and injections, were destined for Lahore. A trained sniffer dog named “Dolly” detected the presence of narcotics in the parcels after inspecting various packages, the spokesperson said and added that the ANF utilised both human and animal resources, such as trained dogs, to combat drug trafficking effectively. Raid operations are currently underway to apprehend both the senders and recipients of the parcels.
