136 more dengue cases from twin cities

Rawalpindi:As many as 136 individuals have tested positive for dengue fever from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in the last two days showing that the intensity of dengue fever outbreak is getting more and more intense in this region of the country.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Thursday has revealed that confirmation of another 136 patients positive for dengue fever from the twin cities has taken the total number of patients so far registered positive from the region to 863. It is important that the number of patients being tested positive for the infection in the region is registering a continuous increase. Another 76 patients have been confirmed positive for dengue fever from Rawalpindi district in the last 48 hours taking the tally to 515 while from the federal capital, as many as 60 confirmed dengue fever patients have been reported in the last two days taking the total number of patients so far reported from Islamabad Capital Territory to 348.

According to health experts, the peak season for transmission of dengue fever in this region of the country has already set in and a continuous increase in the number of cases hints towards a severe outbreak in the next few days. The maximum number of dengue fever cases is reported from September to November in this region of the country. Experts say that it is time for individuals to take preventive measures religiously in and around their houses and offices to avoid losses, the infection may cause.