EFP urges gender equality

KARACHI: The Employers’ Federation of Pakistan (EFP) called on the government and the private sector to create an enabling environment and provide equal opportunities for women in employment.
Majyd Aziz, former president of EFP, said gender equality is a fundamental human right and essential for promoting equitable, inclusive, and sustainable economic development.
He pointed out that in Pakistan, women’s participation and contribution to economic development is far less than other regional countries, mainly due to the lack of access to education, training, and economic opportunities. Aziz was chairing a stakeholder consultation on gender equality at the workplace organized by EFP with the support of the International Labour Organization (ILO).
