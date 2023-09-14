70 factory workers looted in Karachi

KARACHI: At least 70 garment factory employees, including eight women, were mugged on a moving bus by armed robbers in Shah Faisal Colony on Wednesday night.

Victims said in their statements that they were heading home on a factory bus from their workplace when the incident occurred. They said that when they reached Shah Faisal Colony No. 3, six bandits riding on three motorcycles hijacked their bus and looted valuables, including 65 mobile phones and purses, from them.