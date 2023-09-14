70 factory workers looted in Karachi

KARACHI: At least 70 garment factory employees, including eight women, were mugged on a moving bus by armed robbers in Shah Faisal Colony on Wednesday night.
Victims said in their statements that they were heading home on a factory bus from their workplace when the incident occurred. They said that when they reached Shah Faisal Colony No. 3, six bandits riding on three motorcycles hijacked their bus and looted valuables, including 65 mobile phones and purses, from them.
ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister Shireen Mazari appeared before NAB Rawalpindi in the National Crime Agency 190...
KARACHI: Police on Wednesday registered a case over the killing of Jamia Abu Bakar Islamia’s principal Maulana Ziaur...
KARACHI: Sindh Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl General Secretary Rashid Mahmood Soomro and Grand Democratic Alliance Chief...
SUKKUR: Sindh Minister for Law, Religious Affairs and Human Rights Muhammad Umar Soomro on Wednesday said that a grand...
ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister for Information Muhammad Ali Durrani said that the PTI leaders wanted...
LAHORE: The crackdown on gas pilferers has been intensified by the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited with raids on...