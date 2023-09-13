Behaviour change vital to addressing climate challenges: Sherry

Senator Sherry Rehman. The News/file

ISLAMABAD: Senator Sherry Rehman on Tuesday urged all stakeholders to align with the objectives and goals of the National Adaptation Plan.

“We launched the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) 2023 to build resilience. While provincial and local governments play a pivotal role in enforcing national policies, coordinated efforts among governments, INGOs, and the private sector are needed to implement effective adaptation measures,” she said while addressing an event titled “COP 28: Consultative Discussion on the Role of INGOs in Effective Collaboration with the Government.”

Sherry Rehman said without changes in perspectives, no government can effectively implement any policy. “INGOs, private sector, and public sector should work together, rather than in isolation, to effectively address climate challenges and generate meaningful climate action,” she asserted.

She pointed out that vulnerable populations, especially women and children, are the most affected during a climate crises.

The PPP leader also discussed the crucial role of behavior change in addressing climate challenges and said behavior change was essential for effective climate action and resilience-building efforts. She said non-state actors, including individuals, communities, and organizations, can play a leading role in driving meaningful behavior change to address climate-related challenges.

Senator Sherry Rahman said, “COP28 must understand the importance of framing climate discussions through the lens of equity and justice, ensuring that voices of affected regions are heard and considered in negotiations.”