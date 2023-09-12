Youth killed, another injured in shooting at wedding

A youth lost his life, and another was wounded in a shooting in Keamari’a Badar Ground on Monday.

The Jackson police stated that the shooting occurred during a wedding ceremony, with celebratory gunfire being the initial claim. However, the injured youth disputes this, alleging that he was deliberately shot with the intent to kill.

During the shooting, Jawad, son of Zaman, aged 23, was fatally shot, while another individual named Afzal sustained injuries. Jawad was rushed to the Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK), where he succumbed to his injuries, while Afzal received medical attention at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and was reported to be in stable condition.

Zaman, mourning the loss of his unmarried son, who was the eldest of seven brothers and employed in a fishery, said that he had plans to work in Saudi Arabia in the coming month. On the fateful day, he was attending the wedding ceremony when the shooting incident occurred. The grieving father firmly believed that his son was intentionally targeted and shot from the front.

The police recorded a statement from the injured citizen, Afzal, who claimed that the shooting was a deliberate attempt on his life. Afzal had provided a crucial lead, identifying the alleged shooter as Anas, the son of Sohrab. Regrettably, Anas remained at large since the incident. Anas did not fire into the air but directed his shots deliberately.

In the midst of this tragedy, Jawad’s father has passionately appealed to the police to apprehend the shooter at the earliest opportunity. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and authorities are diligently pursuing leads to bring the perpetrator to justice.