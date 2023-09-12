£190m NCA case: NAB summons Sheikh Rashid today

Sheikh Rashid addresses a press conference. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi summoned former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed today (Tuesday) in a £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) UK settlement case to record his statement being a former member of the ex-cabinet of ex-PM Imran Khan.

The Combined Investigation Team (CIT) of the NAB Rawalpindi probing the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) UK settlement case in the call-up notice to Sheikh Rashid Ahmed asked him to appear today (Tuesday).

The call-up notice stated that he (Shaikh Rashid Ahmad) attended the cabinet meeting on 03-12-2019 in which the note for prime minister dated 02-12-2019 and deed of confidentiality were presented and approved in sealed envelope, hence he was procession of information/evidence whatsoever, which relates to the commission of the said offence(s).

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed is currently underground and it was fourth call-up notice to him in the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) UK settlement case and only on May 30 he submitted his reply to CIT of the NAB Rawalpindi through his lawyer in which he disassociated himself from the case saying that he was not present in the cabinet meeting on December 13, 2019, when the matter of Al-Qadir Trust was discussed. He clarified that he had left the meeting before that agenda item was taken up.