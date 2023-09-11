Adapt to thrive

The global economy is going through a period of uncertainty and volatility. Factors such as political instability, trade disputes, market fluctuations, and technological disruption have all played a role in dampening economic growth. These challenges have left many people feeling uncertain about the future and hesitant to invest or expand their businesses.
By adapting to changing circumstances, embracing innovation, and maintaining a resilient outlook, businesses and individuals can navigate these challenging times successfully. By focusing on diversification, technology, human capital, and exploring new markets, we can not only survive but thrive.
Kamal-ul-Din Arain
Hyderabad
In a shocking incident, the principal of a private school in Karachi has been arrested for allegedly sexually...
Street crimes have unfortunately become a regular feature in all the major cities of Pakistan – particularly...
China and Pakistan have signed an MoU titled ‘Provision of Goods Under South-South Cooperation for Addressing...
Pakistan is grappling with multiple challenges including a steep decline in per capita income amid stifling inflation....
The load on power lines and transformers is much higher during summer than in the winter. Transformer efficiency also...
In the midst of economic challenges and uncertainties, steep electricity bills are placing an additional burden on...