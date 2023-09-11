Maryam to visit Sindh

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz Sharif will arrive in Karachi next week on a visit to Sindh
She will also visit Hyderabad and other cities of the province. Maulana Arshad Soomro of JUIF has invited her to visit Larkana. She is coming to Karachi for the first time after the rally against Tehreek-e-Insaf. The Pakistan Peoples Party is carefully evaluating her proposed visit.
Observers believe that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has started his election campaign to prevent this visit.
