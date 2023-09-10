PCB grants NOC for Sindh Premier League

Karachi: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued an NOC for the Sindh Premier League (SPL), sparking jubilation among players, team owners, and officials in Sindh. The SPL, aligned with the vision of People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, promises to mark a new chapter in sports history, according to Chairman PCB Zaka Ashraf

SPL President Arif Malik and former provincial minister Nasir Hussain Shah held a crucial meeting with PCB Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf at the PCB headquarters, where the NOC was officially granted. Present at the meeting were PCB Director Domestic Nadeem Khan and other high-ranking PCB officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Nasir Hussain Shah emphasized that the SPL embodies the vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The league's goal is not only to nurture cricket talent in Sindh but also to showcase the rich culture of the region to the world.

He expressed his delight at the PCB's issuance of the NOC for SPL, crediting former Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and his cabinet for their tireless efforts in transforming the league from an idea into reality. Nasir Hussain Shah expressed optimism about the SPL's inaugural edition's success.

PCB Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf echoed these sentiments, highlighting the potential of SPL to make a significant impact on Sindh's sporting landscape and beyond.*

SPL President Arif Malik, while considering the NOC a crucial milestone, expressed renewed enthusiasm for the league's preparations.

He acknowledged the pressure that comes with the approval, pledging to ensure a brilliant organization and promising the fans the best and most competitive cricket. Malik expressed gratitude to the PCB for recognizing their efforts and granting the NOC.