EOBI pension up from Rs8,500 to Rs10,000

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Jawad Sohrab Malik (right). — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Jawad Sohrab Malik has announced that the Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) has officially increased the pension amount by 17%, from Rs 8,500 to Rs 10,000, effective from July 2023.

The SAPM said the substantial increase in pension benefits, aimed at enhancing the financial well-being of pensioners, had been eagerly awaited by hundreds of thousands of individuals who relied on their EOBI pensions for their livelihoods.

The adjustment reflects the government’s commitment to supporting its retired citizens and ensuring their financial security in their golden years.

The notification issued by the EOBI specifies that this increase will apply to pensions received on and after July 2023.

Moreover, to alleviate any financial concerns arising from the delay in implementing this adjustment, the EOBI has taken the commendable step of disbursing the increased amount, along with arrears for the months of July and August 2023, starting from September 2023.

Malik said the announcement not only served as a testament to the government’s dedication to the welfare of its citizens but also provided much-needed relief to pensioners.