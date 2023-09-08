WB studies show Karachi needs 15,000 buses

Karachi is grappling with a severe shortage of passenger buses as just over 1,000 buses are currently operational in the city, a number far too insufficient to cater to the daily commuting needs of its over 20 million residents.

This startling revelation was made by officials from the Sindh government’s transport department during a briefing to Caretaker Finance, Planning, and Development Minister Muhammad Younus Dagha.

The minister was informed that studies conducted by the World Bank (WB) indicate that a comprehensive passenger transport system in the city would require up to 15,000 passenger buses, but currently, only 1,029 passenger buses were operating on Karachi’s roads. These include 240 new air-conditioned buses from the People’s Bus Service, 100 buses from the Bus Rapid Transit Service, and 689 older buses operated by private transporters.

A feasibility study was underway to acquire an additional 500 new buses for the province. According to the WB estimates, the city requires approximately 13,000 more buses.

In response to this crisis, the minister urged the officials to launch programmes under a public-private partnership regime to address the shortage of passenger buses. Encouraging private sector investment in the public transport sector was emphasised as a key solution.

Officials also revealed that there was a proposal under consideration to establish an endowment fund, offering low-interest loans to potential private transporters interested in launching additional bus services in the city. The proposal suggested providing zero interest on these loans. It further stipulated that the buses would remain under the ownership of the Sindh government until transporters had paid off all loan installments. Meeting participants expressed the view that implementing this proposal could significantly enhance public transport services in Karachi.