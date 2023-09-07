Korean delegation meets minister

PESHAWAR: A two-member representative delegation of Korean company LSG Hydro Power Limited called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Energy and Power, Mines, and Minerals Development Ahmed Jan, on Wednesday.

The Korean delegation discussed matters of mutual interest with the caretaker minister with a special emphasis on mutual cooperation in hydropower development projects in the province.Speaking on the occasion, the caretaker minister said that the mutual cooperation of Korean companies in the energy sector of the province was very important for the development of this sector.