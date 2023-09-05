Alvi welcomes Kakar’s statement on polls

President Arif Alvi (right) while administering oath to newly-appointed caretaker prime minister Anwaar-ul-Haq (left) in Islamabad, on August 14, 2023. — PID

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi emphasized the need for upholding the supremacy of the Constitution and said decisions should be taken in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Law and Justice Ahmed Irfan Aslam called on Alvi at the Aiwan-e-Sadr here on Monday. The meeting discussed issues related to general elections. Alvi appreciated Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar’s statement that the caretaker government would abide by the judgment of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on the issue of general elections in the country.