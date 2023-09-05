Mohsin Naqvi conducted an aerial inspection of the Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop-III project.
He reviewed the ongoing construction work and gave instructions to the secretary C&W regarding the project's timely completion. Besides, Mohsin Naqvi inspected the under-construction dual road project to link Gujranwala with Lahore-Sialkot motorway and reviewed the construction work.
The 50 percent of the work of 15.2km long link road has been completed which would link Lahore-Sialkot Motorway with Gujranwala from Vahndo interchange to Benazir Chowk. The CM directed to accelerate the pace of work along with ensuring high quality of construction work.
LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company on Monday carried out a major cleanliness activity at Gajjumatta, Ferozepur...
LAHORE:Joint Action Committee for People’s Rights has demanded the government arrest the suspects involved in the...
Punjab Safe Cities Authority released the statistics of calls received on emergency helpline 15 from Punjab,...
LAHORE:SSP Atif Nazir on Monday convened a meeting with the post in-charges assigned to police service...
LAHORE:Secretary, Emergency Services Department Dr Rizwan Naseer said that Rescue 1122 conducted a timely day & night...
LAHORE:A delegation comprising police officers, undergoing training at the Chuhng Training Centre, visited the Punjab...