Mohsin Naqvi conducted an aerial inspection of the Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop-III project.

He reviewed the ongoing construction work and gave instructions to the secretary C&W regarding the project's timely completion. Besides, Mohsin Naqvi inspected the under-construction dual road project to link Gujranwala with Lahore-Sialkot motorway and reviewed the construction work.

The 50 percent of the work of 15.2km long link road has been completed which would link Lahore-Sialkot Motorway with Gujranwala from Vahndo interchange to Benazir Chowk. The CM directed to accelerate the pace of work along with ensuring high quality of construction work.