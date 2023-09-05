 
Tuesday September 05, 2023
Karachi

AVLC SSP, DSP injured in partial office roof collapse

By Our Correspondent
September 05, 2023

Two senior police officials were injured after the roof of an office of the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell partially collapsed on Monday. The roof collapse resulted in injuries to the AVLC SSP and a DSP. SSP Abdul Rahim Sherazi suffered head and other severe injuries and is undergoing tests, including the CT scan, at a private hospital, according to police.