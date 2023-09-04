NUMS conducts MDCAT 2023 in Pakistan, abroad

Islamabad:National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) has once again achieved a remarkable milestone by orchestrating the seamless execution of the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test {MDCAT (NUMS) -2023} across Pakistan and abroad.

MDCAT (NUMS) is a mandatory examination held annually for the aspiring students willing to join NUMS constituent and affiliated Medical and Dental Colleges. The exam was conducted here on Sunday, simultaneously in 20 cities across Pakistan, as well as in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) and Dubai (United Arab Emirates). More than 74,000 candidates participated in this competitive assessment, marking a significant achievement for NUMS and the education sector at large. A Central Control Room was established at NUMS Secretariat to continuously monitor the conduct of the exam.

Lt Gen Wasim Alamgir, HI(M), Vice Chancellor National University of Medical Sciences, along with Pro Vice Chancellors, visited different examination centres and saw the conduct of examination. He also visited the Control Room where all the activities were being monitored centrally and expressed his satisfaction over the successful conduct of the exam. The Vice Chancellor attributed the accomplishment to meticulous planning, efficient coordination and unwavering dedication for which he appreciated the NUMS staff. He also lauded the support of different establishments and institutions in the smooth conduct of the exam.