Baqir in Quaid Banaspati tennis third round

KARACHI: Baqir Ali moved into the third round of men’s singles at Quaid Banaspati tennis championship at Modern Club here on Sunday. In the second round of the said category, Baqir Ali thrashed Imran Abid 8-0.

Similarly, Ruhab Faisal won against Junaid Meher 4-0, 2-4, 4-1 in the second round of under-15 singles. In the second round of under-13 singles, Ruhab Faisal smashed Eschelle Asif 4-0, 4-2.

In the first round of under-17 singles, Hazik Areejo beat Ibrahim Noman 9-7 and Ismail Aftab defeated Rayan Ahmed 8-3. In the first round of under-11 singles, Arsh Imran thrashed Umer Zaman 4-1, 4-1, Naayel Sohaib beat Zainab Hasan 4-0, 4-0, and Syed Sufyan defeated Rahim Faisal 4-1, 4-0. In the first round of men’s doubles, Syed Qutub and Arshad Shahid smashed Hanzala Amir and Abdullah Tehseen 8-0.