Workshops held for employees’ well-being

Rawalpindi:In a proactive move to prioritise mental health and well-being, Fatima Jinnah Women University's (FJWU) Counselling and Wellness Centre launched an enlightening series of workshops aimed at nurturing the mental resilience of its students, faculty, and staff. The inaugural workshop, titled ‘Stress Management and Emotional Resilience at Workplace,’ kicked off on August 24, 2023, at FJWU.

The event specifically catered to the university's grade 1 to 16 employees and featured Dr. Muhammed Rizwan, the director of the UoH-Centre for Counselling and Social Well-being at the University of Haripur, as the esteemed resource person. A total of 35 participants from various administrative offices congregated to explore the origins, ramifications, and effective coping strategies for stress in their day-to-day lives.

The workshop fostered active participation, incorporating practical exercises such as deep breathing and meditation, empowering attendees with tangible tools to alleviate stress on the spot. The core message of the workshop revolved around the vital importance of resilience, maintaining a positive outlook, and adopting adaptive strategies for effectively managing stress both at work and in personal life.

Dr. Iram Gul, the In-charge of the Counselling and Wellness Centre at FJWU lauded the contributions of Dr. Muhammed Rizwan and the dedicated organising team, including Dr. Sajida Naz, Maryam Akram, Rimshah, and the university's enthusiastic students. Dr. Iram Gul underscored the timeliness of such workshops in an era characterised by turbulence, heightened stress levels, and financial uncertainties.