Friday September 01, 2023
Sinking further

September 01, 2023

The rupee is becoming less and less valuable by the day. One US dollar is worth around Rs300 now, causing inflation to rise even further.

One could not imagine conditions becoming worse for the low-income group, but here we are.

Sanaullah Rashid

Kech