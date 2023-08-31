ITCN Asia 2023 begins today

KARACHI: Pakistan’s largest IT and telecom event, ITCN Asia, will kick off on Thursday at the Expo Center in Karachi, featuring over 450 local and international exhibitors and attracting more than 35,000 visitors, a statement said.

The three-day event, now in its 23rd edition, will showcase the latest innovations and trends in the IT sector, with a focus on promoting Pakistan as a tech destination for foreign investors and partners.

The event is supported by the Ministry of IT & Telecom, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and Pakistan IT Industry Association (P@SHA).

Caretaker IT Minister Dr. Umer Saif will inaugurate the event as the chief guest. The event will host more than 400 booths showcasing global brands. Companies such as Special Communications Organization, InoTech Solutions, Systems Limited, Abacus Consulting, Transworld, UNIFONIC, S.I Global Solutions, etc. are participating in the event.

For the first time, the mobile phone companies are participating under a separate Telecom Pavilion promoting Made-in-Pakistan mobile devices. The CIO Global Forum will also organize its exclusive event in Pakistan.

Various conferences will take place on Cybersecurity, E-commerce, Fintech, Agile, Digital Education, Gaming, etc. Umair Nizam, vice president of E-commerce Gateway Pakistan, the organizer of the event, said: “ITCN Asia is set to play a crucial role in setting the direction of the IT sector towards its goal to enhance the ICT export target of $20 billion as per the vision of the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication. The event is expected to generate business deals of millions of dollars along with various opportunities of partnership and joint-ventures between foreign and local companies."

He added that the event will also provide a platform for young entrepreneurs and startups to showcase their ideas and products to potential investors and mentors.