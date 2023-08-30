Special court extends Asad Umar’s interim bail

ISLAMABAD: A special court Tuesday extended the interim bail of the PTI leader Asad Umar in the cipher case registered under the Official Secret Act. Special Court Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain heard the interim bail petition of former federal minister in-camera. The accused appeared before the court along with his lawyer Dr Baber Awan. The court extended the pre-arrest bail of Asad Umar and stopped the FIA from arresting him till September 14.