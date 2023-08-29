Imran a pharaoh, wanted to be lifetime king: Khattak

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf-Parliamentarian (PTI-P) Chairman Pervez Khattak while speaking with the media. — APP/File

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf-Parliamentarian (PTI-P) Chairman Pervez Khattak said on Monday that Imran Khan was a pharaoh and wanted to remain lifetime king and ruler of the country.

According to TV channels, he stated this while addressing a public gathering in Mansehra. Khattak claimed that PTI Chairman Imran Khan had no credit to form government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) rather it was formed due to his own (Pervez Khattak) personal efforts.

Former KP chief minister said that PTI had remained in power in Centre and in KP but regretted that they could not make Naya Pakistan. He said that PTI did nothing in three and a half years of its rule. While lambasting Imran Khan, Pervez Khattak said that PTI chairman wanted to become ruler and king of the country for lifetime and he had no intention to work for the country. He said that Imran Khan was Pharaoh and he used to say that he had no problem for anyone who wanted to leave him. Pervez Khattak said that PTI chairman had made several promise with him but deviated from them.