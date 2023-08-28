Dr Ghiyas-un-Nabi declared Professor Emeritus

LAHORE:A farewell ceremony was organised here Sunday in the honour of Prof Dr Ghiyas-un-Nabi Tayyab on his retirement. Prominent personalities associated with medicine and doctors participated.

Prof Israr-ul-Haq Toor lauded the service of Prof Ghiyas-un-Nabi. Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Al-Fareed Zafar declared Prof Tayyab a Professor Emeritus of LGH.

The hall erupted into applause when he announced that the state-of-the-art Department of Gastroenterology and Diagnostics Centre would be named after him as well.

Prof Al-Fareed said that scientists, teachers and doctors continue their mission even after retirement and thousands of students who benefit from them keep their name brighten. Dr Ghiyas-ul-Hasan said that Prof Tayyab established Gastroenterology Wards for the first time in the teaching hospitals of the province, which is a great honour on his credit, while millions of patients have recovered from these wards so far while thousands of doctors have received training from this department also. Prof Ghiyas-un-Nabi Tayyab thanked the organisers of the event for holding a wonderful event in his honour. Former health minister Kh Salman Rafiq, Prof Mahmood Ayaz, Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, Prof Tariq Salahuddin and others called Prof Tayyab a role model for others.