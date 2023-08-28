Voter concerns

I am concerned about the upcoming elections in Pakistan. I witnessed the poor performance of the authorities in the last elections back in 2018 and the lack of accountability and transparency in the electoral process. There are many issues that need to be addressed before the elections are held. For instance, there are reports of discrepancies and errors in the voter lists, such as missing names, incorrect addresses, duplicate entries, and outdated data. These errors can affect the credibility and fairness of the elections and deprive many eligible voters of their right to vote. There also are concerns about the security and safety of the voters and candidates in Karachi, which has been plagued by violence and terrorism for many years.
The ECP should ensure that adequate measures are taken to protect the lives and property of the people and maintain law and order during the elections. The ECP should also ensure that the candidates are given equal opportunities to campaign and reach out to their constituents without any fear or intimidation.
Mariyam Allah Warahyo
Karachi
This letter refers to the news report ‘PTI ready to bridge gap between Imran Khan and establishment’ . With senior...
There are numerous locally made cable cars, installed by private owners, to provide economical transportation to...
This letter refers to the news story ‘Choosing future leaders is for Pakistanis to decide, US envoy tells ECP’ ....
This letter refers to the news report ‘Gulf nations poised to invest billions in Pakistan: US media report’ ....
Imran Khan is not the only one who is facing a legal battle for disposing off state gifts he received in his capacity...
There is an urgent need for immediate action to address the poor state of education in our nation. A few of the...