Fair polls without fresh delimitation ‘impossible’, says MQM-P

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Saturday convened an important meeting of its Coordination Committee to discuss free and fair elections and delimitation of constituencies in accordance with the latest national census.

The meeting was held amid rumours suggesting internal conflicts within the MQM-Pakistan, along with reports that some influential leaders were contemplating leaving the party. Moreover, the press conference scheduled for Dr Farooq Sattar later in the week was abruptly called off. However, Dr Sattar explicitly refuted all such claims, asserting that there were no divisions among the MQM-P leaders.

He said that certain leaders from the Pakistan Peoples Party were spreading false information to divert attention and impede the process of fresh delimitations in Karachi.

During the meeting, the party declared holding of transparent elections without the implementation of delimitation of new constituencies as ‘impossible’. The meeting took place at the Pakistan House and was chaired by the party’s Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. According to an MQM spokesperson, the meeting was attended by Senior Deputy Conveners Mustafa Kamal, Dr Farooq Sattar, Nasreen Jalil, and other deputy conveners, who discussed the current political situation, with particular emphasis on the matter of constituencies’ delimitation.

A statement issued during the meeting asserted the necessity of fresh constituencies’ delimitations for ensuring transparent elections after the national census. It was resolved that MQM-P would utilise all available constitutional and legal ways to oversee the delimitation process in Karachi.

Based on the most recent census, it was determined that Karachi should anticipate an increase of approximately four seats in the provincial assembly and one seat in the National Assembly. However, contingent upon whether the constituencies’ delimitation is executed at a divisional or district level, these figures could vary.

If the delimitation was carried out at the divisional level, Karachi’s provincial assembly seats could increase by four and one of the National Assembly. Conversely, if delimitation occurs at the district level, Karachi could gain additional three provincial assembly seats and one of the National Assembly. The National Census report, released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics on August 6, indicated that Karachi holds a share of 22.23 percent in the provincial assembly and 47.57 percent in the National Assembly seats.

In addition, the report revealed that one National Assembly seat from Shaheed Benazirabad, two provincial assembly seats from Hyderabad, one each from Sukkur and Larkana would be re-allocated to Karachi. In district South, two seats, including one seat of provincial assembly and one of National Assembly would be shifted, with the remaining three seats each in districts Central, East, and Malir.