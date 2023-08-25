PTI body regrets IHC’s ‘undue delay’ in hearing IK’s bail plea

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Core Committee Thursday expressed disappointment over Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) ‘undue adjournment’ of hearing on PTI chairman’s bail plea.

The committee during its meeting, said delay in justice amounted to murder of justice while the Supreme Court itself has pointed out serious flaws in the ‘controversial’ decision of the Sessions Court in the Toshakhana case against Imran Khan (IK).

The fundamental rights of the former prime minister imprisoned in Attock jail, it noted, are constantly being usurped in extremely bad and inhuman conditions. It was expected that the IHC will dispose of the matter tomorrow instead of adjourning it further and his sentence will be suspended.

The meeting also reviewed the chief election commissioner’s meeting with the US ambassador and avoiding meeting the president. It strongly condemned his refusal to meet the president to fix election date.

“Chief Election Commissioner’s refusal to meet head of state is yet another serious attack on the intent of the Constitution, as his meeting with the US ambassador and refusal to the constitutional head of the state has raised serious concerns in the nation. The president is the head of the state, a key component of parliament and the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of Pakistan,” it noted.

After the dissolution of the National Assembly, the committee said the Constitution empowers the president to determine the date of general elections. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), it stressed, is committed to conduct free, fair and transparent elections on the date set by the president.

Unfortunately, it alleged, the CEC is at the heart of the conspiracy to avoid holding elections within the 90-day constitutional period. It charged by being part of an unacceptable conspiracy to avoid holding the general elections within the constitutional period, the CEC has once again insulted his office, tried to degrade the Constitution. “We are reviewing the situation from all angles, the possibility of approaching the Supreme Court against the CEC cannot be ruled out,” the core committee said.

The meeting was also briefed on a high-level delegation of PTI on their participation in a meeting of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The forum declared not to accept exceeding 90-day constitutional deadline for elections under the garb of delimitation. The meeting also discussed in detail the detention of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi and President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

The committee also strongly condemned the enforced disappearance of PTI South Punjab President Senator Aon Abbas Bappi. ”The attack on Dr. Nausheen Hamid’s hospital and pharmacy and the worst vandalism is also a criminal act of hooliganism and cruelty,” it said.

It demanded immediate release of all detained activists including Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and also urged the apex court to take steps to protect the fundamental rights of PTI leaders and workers. “Attempts to force political and social figures associated with PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to announce their separation from the movement through the police were also considered.

The committee also reacted strongly to the reports of extortion from political and business personalities who did not break away from the PTI,” it said.