PMDC opens fee submission portal for MDCAT

Lahore: The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) opened portal for fee submission for a limited period of 48 hours to facilitate students to complete their registration for MDCAT 2023. This portal will only be opened for a limited period of 48 hours from today (Wednesday) to tomorrow (Thursday) two days only across the country and will be available for one time only. Earlier, as per directions from the Prime Minister, PM&DC extended the date of MDCAT 2023 and rescheduled it on September 10 this year. Therefore, keeping in view the larger interest of the students and allowing the remaining students who were not able to complete their MDCAT registration due to non-submission of fee, are again being given limited time by the Council to complete their applications.

PM&DC made this decision after receiving multiple requests from the students on the PM&DC helpline to extend the fee submission date of MDCAT 2023. Till the last date of submission of the application of MDCAT, 202,336 candidates submitted their applications wherein, 189,261 candidates were able to successfully complete the registration for the examination. It was observed by the PM&DC Council that almost 9,000 candidates submitted forms of MDCAT but they failed to complete their registration due to nonpayment of their fee due to any reason.

The students who have successfully submitted their registration forms for the upcoming MDCAT 2023 but their payments/status were delayed can submit their already generated challans or download a fresh challan form (with a late registration fee through Debit/Credit card or through Challan form) to get themselves registered for MDCAT 2023.

Healthcare professionals imparted with skills training Pakistan is going to become the third most populous country in the next two decades which makes improving the healthcare system and enhancing executive management skills of the workforce for effective service delivery imperative. These views were expressed by Caretaker Provincial Minister for Health Dr Javed Akram who was Chief Guest at workshop on ‘Executive Management Skills for Healthcare Professionals’ organised here Tuesday by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI).