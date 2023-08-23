LoC firing

Once again Indian forces have taken to aggression along the Line of Control (LoC). On Tuesday, the Foreign Office summoned the Indian charge d’affaires in Islamabad to register a ‘strong protest’ over the death of a civilian due to Indian firing from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). The deceased, a resident of Kotli district, was martyred due to the unprovoked firing by the Indian troops also across the LoC. The Foreign Office has said that there is a need to maintain peace and tranquillity at the LoC, reminding the Indians that such acts of aggression are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding. ISPR meanwhile has also condemned the incident and has said that, while Pakistan would like peace and tranquility at its borders, "all necessary measures will be taken to protect the life and property of our citizens.”

Over the years, New Delhi has for the most part remained unrepentant over such attacks, accusing Pakistan of initiating them. The mainstream Indian media has continued to back the narrative from New Delhi without questioning its logic. There is no evidence that the aggressive, hostile approach adopted by New Delhi since the Modi government came to power in 2014 is changing in any way. Indeed, the arrogance from India and its refusal to follow the international agreements it has signed agreeing to a ceasefire have been ignored with greater and greater impunity. The consequence is that villagers living close to the LoC are constantly facing an increasingly dangerous situation. There does not seem to be any attempt to solve the problem. It is unlikely that this will happen unless the international community steps in and takes India to task for endangering lives and breaking agreements. There has already been far too much suffering in Kashmir whose people deserve a break.

In the years since Modi took power, there have been thousands of incidents of Indian firing across the LoC. The most notorious of these was after the Uri attack, when India indiscriminately fired on civilian areas in what it laughably called “surgical strikes". Its increased brutalities in Occupied Kashmir and its brazen efforts to undermine and isolate Pakistan internationally show that India is in no mood for peace. Even on a matter unrelated to militancy, such as water, it has refused to compromise. That we even need a Line of Control is because India refuses to accept that Kashmiris would like to be masters of their own destiny and have a say in how and by whom they are governed. As long as such a situation exists, India will keep blaming Pakistan for a problem it has created itself – even as its own government continues to unleash terror not just in Occupied Kashmir but also on minority communities within Indian territory.