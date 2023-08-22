 
Tuesday August 22, 2023
Lahore

Dacoits arrested

By Our Correspondent
August 22, 2023

CIA Cantonment Police has arrested two members of a dacoit gang identified as Shoaib alias Gattu and Waqar. Police also recovered cash, gold ornaments, mobile phones and illegal weapons from their possession. The suspects would conduct house and shop robberies on gunpoint in different parts of the city. In another incident, Model Town division police arrested two suspects identified as Asad and Nazim for displaying firearms.