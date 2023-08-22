Leaving in droves

Brain drain is a serious problem for our country. Every year countless people are leaving the country, including scores of young professionals.
According to reports, over 800,000 people left the country in 2022. Due to the political instability, poverty, inflation, joblessness, and lack of modernization, people are compelled to migrate abroad. We need to confront these issues in order to stem the tide of brain drain.
Asma Nasir
Turbat
