Metro bus woes

With an appalling rise in fuel prices, the newly formed interim government has effectively stopped the people from using their vehicles. As a result, many are now turning to public transport to relieve the financial stress, especially in alrge cities like Lahore. Lahore’s metro bus service passes through most of the commercial and educational hubs of the city and facilitates the local residents. However, nowadays, the ACs on the metro busses remain switched off amidst the excruciating summer heat. As a result, the passengers are made to feel as though they are travelling in a boiling pot.

Owing to this reason, a lot of people have vowed to use local rickshaws instead of metro buses to reach their destinations. This malpractice may thus result in the metro bus service losing revenue. All things considered, the concerned authorities need to ensure that the metro busses offer passengers a safe and comfortable ride in order for them to be a viable public service.

Mohsin Mumtaz

Chiniot