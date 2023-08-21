Official says efforts on to resolve land dispute

WANA: An official said here on Sunday the administration was making efforts to resolve the land dispute between Spirkai and Nanokhel tribes in the Bala Pathatr in Shakai area of the district.

According to local sources, the disputed land is claimed by Spirkai Wazir and Nanokhel Mehsud tribes in the Tiarza Tehsil of Upper South Waziristan and Shakai Tehsil of Lower South Waziristan.

Both sides used small and heavy weapons but fortunately there was no loss of life.This was not the first time as both tribes have clashed over the ownership of the same land in 2015 and in 2017 in the past.The local tribes and civil society organisations demanded the government to play a role in resolving the dispute.

Wana Assistant commissioner Yasir Salman Kundi said the district administration had sent staff and police to the scene along with the tribal elders to defuse the tension. He said the situation was under control now.He said the administration was trying hard to resolve the land dispute amicably through a jirga with the help of tribal elders.