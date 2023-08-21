Leading the way

The Gilgit-Baltistan government has officially banned the use, sale, and manufacture of plastic bottles within the region in order to safeguard human health and create a clean environment. Plastic bottles have a negative impact on our environment and some studies show that they can be harmful to our health as well.
Hence, this is a praiseworthy step by the GB government and it is hoped that other governments throughout the country will follow in its footsteps.
Farah Naz
Turbat
