Leading the way

The Gilgit-Baltistan government has officially banned the use, sale, and manufacture of plastic bottles within the region in order to safeguard human health and create a clean environment. Plastic bottles have a negative impact on our environment and some studies show that they can be harmful to our health as well.

Hence, this is a praiseworthy step by the GB government and it is hoped that other governments throughout the country will follow in its footsteps.

Farah Naz

Turbat