Maryam calls on youth to prepare for Nawaz’s return

LAHORE: PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz has called upon the youth to prepare to welcome party supremo Nawaz Sharif among them soon. She met with youth coordinators from provincial constituencies in Lahore and distributed party notifications among them.
She said on this occasion that the real strength of PML-N is the youth, this era belongs to them, and development in every field of life is their right. Maryam further said that the party will give opportunity to young blood and its representatives at all levels to move forward and they should deliver the message of the party door to door.
“Whenever Nawaz Sharif called the youth, they responded to the call of their leader.” She said that the youth should prepare for future course of action, setting aside the Fitnah party which only created hatred and chaos during the 2014 sit-in and on May 9.
