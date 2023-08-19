Youth Council condemns attack on churches

LAHORE:Youth Council for Interfaith Peace and Harmony, affiliated with Faces Pakistan, on Friday organised a peace walk in front of Lahore Press Club to record their protest against the Jaranwala incident. Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Christian youth participated in the walk.

The participants condemned the misbehaviour with religious minorities and the burning of churches and their residences. They were holding various placards and raised slogans for peace. They said that the incident was an attempt to disrupt peace in the country and also demanded an independent inquiry into the incident.