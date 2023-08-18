Malaria infection rises in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: Anti-malaria experts have asked the people to adopt precautionary steps to control the disease as more cases of malaria have been recorded during the last three months.

As far as malaria is concerned, 1,145 cases were reported in Charsadda, which is 229 percent higher than the previous year in this month.There were only 499 cases of malaria in this month of the previous year.

However, these figures were contradicted by the locals who claimed that the numbers could be four-time higher than the official data as most patients didn’t reach public or private hospitals and consulted private clinics where no record is maintained.

Health experts have attributed the cause of malaria spread to breeding of specific mosquitoes, a pond of stagnant water, poor drainage system and non-adoption of safety protocols against the disease.

Out of the 1,145, most of the patients were treated free of cost at the health facilities established by the Frontier Primary Healthcare, Global Fund and Indus Hospital.