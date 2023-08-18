Belgium envoy vows to enhance trade ties with Pakistan

PESHAWAR: Ambassador of Belgium Charles Delogne on Thursday said that his country was committed to enhancing the diplomatic and bilateral trade relations with Pakistan.

“Bilateral cooperation has been improved to some extent after granting of GSP+status to Pakistan,” he told a gathering during his visit to the Chamber’s House here.However, the envoy stressed the need for further enhancing bilateral trade and economic relations with Pakistan.

Delogne mentioned that his country was working on several social and economic uplift projects, including education, health and infrastructure sectors.The ambassador praised the resilience of Pakistan’s nation for combating natural disasters, floods under the depressing economic conditions. He said his country will continue its cooperation in multiple-sectors for the economic and social development of Pakistan.

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry acting president Ijaz Khan Afridi also spoke on the occasion. He invited companies from Belgium to make investments in mine, mineral and other important sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Prospects of enhancing mutual trade ties between Pakistan and Belgium are brighter,” said Ijaz Afridi.The SCCI’s acting president called for establishment of business to business contacts, organising of joint exhibitions and taking benefits from each other’s experiences to further strengthen the mutual economic cooperation between the two countries.

Earlier, the SCCI’s former presidents Zulfiqar Ali Khan, Sherbaz Bilour and executive members pointed out various issues that were hampering bilateral trade and economic relations and gave a number of suggestions for their immediate solution.

Commercial Attaché of the Belgium Embassy in Islamabad, Abid Hussain, Trade Officer Shaukat Niazi, former presidents of the chamber Zulfiqar Ali Khan, Sherbaz Bilour, former vice-president Malik Niaz Muhammad, members of executive committee of the SCCI, Naeem Qasmi, Kashif Amin, Hafaf Ali Khan, Javed Ahmad Khan, Laal Badshah, Monawar Khurshid, Abdul Hakim Shinwari, Quratul Ain and Ihsanullah, Fazl-e-Wahid, Saddar Gul, Faiz Rasool, Ishtiaq Muhammad and others were also present on the occasion.