Children’s Hospital to be made a model facility: minister

LAHORE:The eighth syndicate meeting of the University of Child Health Sciences was held under the chairmanship of the caretaker provincial health minister Dr Javed Akram. University of Child Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Sadiq, Additional Secretary, Finance Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Shahida Farrukh, Registrar Prof Dr Junaid Rasheed and IDP officers attended the meeting. Registrar University Prof Dr Junaid Rashid presented the contents of the agenda of the syndicate meeting.

Director Finance Javed Iqbal gave a detailed briefing on the budget of the university. Caretaker provincial health minister Dr Javed Akram confirmed all the decisions of the seventh syndicate meeting of the University of Child Health Sciences. The implementation report of the decisions of the seventh syndicate meeting was also presented.

During the meeting, the recruitments were approved for various statutory positions. Apart from the approval of the decisions of the seventh syndicate meeting, the academic council approved the decisions of the finance and planning committee. The performance of IDP was reviewed about the university.

The minister said, ‘We are going to build Lab Collection Centre of Children's Hospital Lahore. MD of Children's Hospital has been instructed to prepare a feasibility report.’

According to the vision of CM Mohsin Naqvi, Children’s Hospital is trying to provide better medical facilities to children. IDAP was instructed to complete the building of the University of Child Health Sciences on time. We want to make Children's Hospital a model facility. We have taken notice of the delay in the construction of the building of the university. A letter will be written to the head of IDAP regarding the delay in the construction of the building. The syndicate members have stopped releasing more funds for the construction of the building to IDAP.’

Other technical courses like health information and leadership are going to be conducted in the medical institutions of Punjab, he added.

University of Child Health Sciences VC Prof Dr Masood Sadiq said that Children’s Hospital Lahore was trying to ensure better treatment of children. The university will continue to conduct innovative research to protect children from dangerous diseases, he added.