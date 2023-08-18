Pakistan kabaddi players training with Chinese team in Shanghai

LAHORE: Pakistan kabaddi team is undergoing training with the Chinese team in Shanghai. The visit has been made in connection with China’s initiative to promote kabaddi.

Although it's an extended squad of 20 members the touring party has all the players of the Pakistan team who will feature in the 19th Asian Games to be held in China from September 23 to October 8. "We reached here early morning of August 16 and will return on August 25," Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) secretary Mohammad Sarwar told The News from Shanghai.

"China is our friend. They requested us to come here and play with the Chinese team in connection with their move to promote kabaddi in China. We accepted their request and have come all the way," Sarwar said.

"The exercise is also helping our players to prepare in the environment which has the best facilities," he said. "China is our friend and we could not turn down its request and it will also help further build our relationship with it," Sarwar said.

"You know China is seriously making efforts to promote kabaddi. It's building a state of the art facility near Shanghai to promote the sport," said Sarwar, a former Pakistan captain. Kabaddi in the Asian Games will begin on October 2.