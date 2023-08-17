Success summit of school at Alhamra

LAHORE: A school organised a success summit to celebrate its excellent results on Wednesday at Alhamra Hall 1.



97 percent of The Trust School students passed Matric with A and A* grades, and the result is 100 percent. A large number of children study for free here. The school that started in 1996 with one campus whose first batch of Matric had 25 students only, has now 12 campuses—all purpose-built, and 10,000 students.

The hall was full of teachers in different colourful uniforms and the outstanding students and their parents.

Sarmad Yusuf, an official of The Trust School in his speech on the occasion said, “Those studying for free have been performing better. Run by a board of trustees, TEDDS has no-profit motive.”

More than 40 children of the school have graduated from LUMS. They got admission on open merit and studied for free there under National Outreach Programme.

The school’s focus is on holistic education of underprivileged children. Under a go-green campaign, the children presented a skit on water conservation, educating people on the importance of saving water. Saying no to plastic bags, limiting screen time and plantation drive are some other activities being carried out by the children here. In short, the school promotes critical thinking. The school also organizes a competition, ‘Brain of Lahore’, in which 400 children participate, he added.

He announced that the school will impart training in information technology to help the children keep pace with the world and be able to earn some bucks.

The school imparts several skills to children like every campus has its own band - separate for boys and girls. The school has also been holding exceptional art exhibitions. Politicians Shaista Pervaiz Malik, Mian Imran Masud, Dr Salahuddin, Dean Riphah University, members of the board of trustees of the school also attended the ceremony.